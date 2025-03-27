Red Sox, Dodgers Complete Trade Swapping 27-Year-Old Righty For Cash
The Boston Red Sox stayed busy on the trade market on Thursday, even with the arrival of a massively exciting Opening Day.
A 27-year-old right-hander whom Boston recently sent down to the minors decided to exercise his opt out clause and now finds himself being traded to the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Beyond the Monster’s Andrew Parker broke the news on X on Thursday afternoon.
“Red Sox trade news: RHP Noah Davis is being traded to the Dodgers for cash considerations,” Parker wrote.
“Davis signed as a minor league free agent in December and received an NRI to big league camp this spring.”
Davis will land on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.
Selected at No. 319 overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the Cincinnati Reds, Davis is not completely without big league experience.
He’s pitched 51 1/3 innings for the Colorado Rockies (six starts over 18 games) and has tallied 43 strikeouts, an 0-4 record, and a 7.71 ERA so far in his career.
The 2-0 Dodgers continue their season on Thursday by hosting Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. Blake Snell will be on the mound for Los Angeles.
Meanwhile for the Red Sox, Garrett Crochet will make his regular season debut for Boston against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
