Red Sox Elite Prospect Could Surprisingly Start At Third Base Next Season
The Boston Red Sox could have a new third baseman next season.
No, Rafael Devers isn’t getting traded (unless Craig Breslow goes wild), but Devers could be moving to DH after a 2024 that was awfully unkind to his shoulders.
Devers’s departure from the corner infield into a designated hitter role — besides potentially pushing Masataka Yoshida out of Boston — would create an interesting opportunity for the Red Sox.
With the need for a righty bat in mind, Breslow could go after the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, but a cheaper move at third base (and perhaps a more rewarding one in the long run) might be to insert one of Boston’s stud prospects into the position on Opening Day.
Could Kristian Campbell get the call? It’s not out of the question, especially considering a brand new quote from Breslow talking about Campbell’s comfort at third base, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
“It’s kind of hard to forecast (what position Campbell will play) because wherever we’ve put him, he’s excelled,” Breslow said. “I wouldn’t want to diminish the possibility he can play anywhere on the field. … He’s gotten some reps at third base, and he’s looked comfortable there. Shortstop, the mechanics are a little bit unorthodox, but at the end of the day, he’s converting ground balls into outs and that’s what we care about.”
The Red Sox are also expected to debut Roman Anthony (and possibly Kyle Teel) on the big league roster in 2025.
Boston’s youth movement continues.
