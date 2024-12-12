Red Sox Engaged In Blockbuster Trade Talks To Pair Mariners Star With Garrett Crochet
The Boston Red Sox got the monkey off their back on Wednesday. But now, they must keep up the momentum.
By trading for star pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, the Red Sox found a new potential ace who is just 25 years old, struck out 12.9 hitters per nine innings a year ago, and doesn't yet make the exorbitant salaries most free-agent pitchers are privy to nowadays.
A Crochet extension could be the next agenda item for the Red Sox, but they also shouldn't be done. The rotation still craves one more big arm, and it seems that Boston is pursuing the trade route at the moment to seek that arm.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times and Jon Morosi of MLB Network both reported after the trade that the Red Sox remained in contact with the Seattle Mariners about a trade for one of Seattle's starting pitchers.
Jude specifically mentioned the possibility of a trade involving Luis Castillo and Boston first baseman Triston Casas.
"Mariners and Red Sox have engaged in trade talks, as (Ryan Divish) and I have reported," Jude said. "Boston has been persistent in its pursuit of one of Seattle's starters, and a Luis Castillo-for-Triston Casas deal does seem to make sense for each side."
Castillo, 31, had a 3.64 ERA over 175 1/3 innings last season and was an All-Star in each of the two previous seasons. Seattle would likely be more inclined to move him because he has three years and $72 million left on his contract, which is still less than the going rate of starting pitching in free agency this year.
Many Red Sox fans are likely to bristle at the idea of trading Casas, especially after he was spared in the Crochet deal. The 25-year-old has game-changing power to all fields and if nothing changes, he looks like the long-term first base stalwart for the Red Sox.
Still, this trade framework keeps cropping up, and Castillo would undoubtedly make the Red Sox rotation a formidable force. However, if Casas is involved in the package, aiming for one of Seattle's four younger starters would make the most sense.
