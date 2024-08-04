Red Sox Experiencing Painful Regret Over Trading Away Cy Young Candidate
The Boston Red Sox have made many beneficial transactions over the past year, but one trade stands out as undoubtedly regrettable for Boston.
When the Red Sox traded starter Chris Sale and cash to the Atlanta Braves for Vaughn Grissom in late December 2023, Sale was viewed as a diminishing asset due to a recent history of injuries.
Fast forward eight months, and Sales’s value has skyrocketed, as the 35-year-old has stayed healthy for the Braves and pitched at a Cy Young level. He was elected to the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game as a reserve, a feat that had to leave Boston fans with a bitter feeling.
Apparently, the Red Sox franchise itself is experiencing regret over dealing away Sale, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
“The Boston Red Sox can’t help but wonder if only they had retained Chris Sale instead of trading him to Atlanta for injured infielder Vaughn Grissom,” Nightengale said on Sunday.
“If it’s not painful enough for the Red Sox watching Sale emerge as the leading NL Cy Young candidate, they also are paying him $17 million for his salary this year, with Atlanta paying just $500,000 this season.”
With starting pitching being one of Boston’s primary concerns this season, Sale’s absence stings all the more acutely.
More MLB: Red Sox Slugger Stuns Alex Cora With Injury Talk: 'Caught Me Off Guard'