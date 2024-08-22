Red Sox Face Crucial Decision Concerning Future Hall Of Famer This Winter
The Boston Red Sox have to re-build their bullpen this winter, and that project begins with a single, vital question.
Should Boston re-sign Kenley Jansen?
Jansen’s talent and career numbers are undeniable, but he will be 38 years old by the time the 2025 playoffs roll around (an event the Red Sox hope to be participating in).
Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow faces a difficult decision with Jansen’s free agency, especially given the other, younger options at closer that could very well be available on the market.
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter published a piece on Wednesday entitled, “Looking Ahead to Every MLB Team's Biggest Offseason Decision”, choosing Jansen’s free agency for the Red Sox.
“The Red Sox bullpen ranks 27th in the majors this season with a 4.47 ERA, and closer Kenley Jansen, setup man Chris Martin and deadline pickups Lucas Sims and Luis García are all headed for free agency this offseason,” Reuter said.
“The big name there is obviously Jansen, who is coming down the home stretch of what could be a Hall of Fame career and still pitching at a high level.”
“The 36-year-old has a 2.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 in 43 appearances this season, and he has converted 23 of 26 save opportunities, giving him 443 career saves. That total leads all active pitchers and ranks fourth on the all-time list, behind only Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601) and Lee Smith (478).”
“He is currently playing out the second season of a two-year, $32 million deal, and a similar contract will likely be his earning power this winter.”
Deciding on whether to bring back Jansen or not must go hand-in-hand with Jansen’s health capacity (given his age) and his market value.
Presumably, Breslow will be mulling both variables over at least a few sleepless nights as he concocts his plan of attack for Jansen.
More MLB: Scouts Shockingly Crown New 'Best Prospect In The Red Sox Organization'