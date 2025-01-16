Red Sox Fan-Favorite Expected To Sign Soon: 'Teams Still Adore His Stuff'
The Major League Baseball free agent starting pitcher market has pretty much stalled out, but it should pick up again soon.
Teams are still waiting to see what Japanese phenom Rōki Sasaki will do. He's the most intriguing free agent available and can sign at any point. Recently it was reported that the three finalists for his services are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays.
Once he signs, it could shake the rest of the market into action. One player who is still looking for his next opportunity is former Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. He declined the qualifying offer from Boston and is one of the top remaining pitchers on the open market.
Spring Training is quickly approaching. Pitchers and catchers will report to camp in less than a month but Pivetta is still available. That should change before Spring Training, though, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. He also noted that team's "still adore his stuff" despite not signing yet.
"Of the remaining starting pitching options, right-hander Jack Flaherty is clearly at the top of the market and right-hander Nick Pivetta next in line," Passan said. "Salaries for starters have been exceptional all winter, and with no qualifying offer attached to him and a tremendous 2024 season, Flaherty is still going to cash in, though it could be on a shorter-term deal. Pivetta was saddled with a qualifying offer, which has hindered his market, but teams still adore his stuff, and he'll find a rotation home before pitchers and catchers report."
Pivetta was beloved in Boston, but a return doesn't seem likely by any means. One team that has been tied to him through speculation throughout the offseason is the Blue Jays. If they miss out on Sasaki, maybe they could be the fiery fan-favorite's next home.
