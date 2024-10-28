Red Sox Fan-Favorite Predicted To Get Deal Approaching $45 Million
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be looking to add to the organization this winter but there could be some members of the team playing elsewhere as well.
Boston has a handful of players hitting free agency, including veteran starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. He has been with the team since 2020, but now he will be hitting the open market. There has been some speculation about whether or not the club would offer him a qualifying offer this winter.
It's too early to know the team's plans. But, no matter what happens, it does seem like a near guarantee that he will land a multi-year deal with a team this winter. The qualifying offer is worth just over $21 million. Although that would be a lot for one season for Pivetta, it is more likely that he lands a multi-year deal. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey even predicted that he will end up landing a deal worth around $30 to $45 million.
"On the open market, it’s likely Pivetta could land a two- or three-year deal in the $30-45 million range," McCaffrey said. "Given the Red Sox’s need for starting pitching depth, retaining a familiar, durable pitcher who knows how to handle the Boston market on a one-year deal could be a smart move. If Pivetta rejected the deal in hopes of finding a longer-term deal elsewhere, the Red Sox could pick up a draft pick."
This isn't too shocking. Spotrac has Pivetta currently projected to get a four-year deal worth roughly $60 million. That seems far too high. A projection of $30-$45 million seems spot on.
