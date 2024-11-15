Red Sox Fan-Favorite Predicted To Stay In Boston On $21 Million Deal
There are some intriguing former members of the Boston Red Sox currently available on the open market.
Free agency is here, but the signing flurry hasn't started yet. Players likely are waiting for some of the superstars to sign, like Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes, to help set the market. One player that is going to be worth watching over the next week is fan-favorite Nick Pivetta.
He has been with Boston since 2020 but now is a free agent. Boston made a surprising move and offered him the qualifying offer for the 2025 season. If accepted, this would pay him just over $21 million in 2025. If it is declined and he signs elsewhere, the Red Sox would get a draft pick.
It was an interesting move to offer him the qualifying offer, but since it has been reported that he has had a large market and could sign a multi-year offer elsewhere.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer speculated otherwise and predicted that Pivetta will end up accepting the qualifying offer.
"Pivetta is another interesting case because of the qualifying offer, of which he was perhaps the most surprising recipient," Rymer said. "At first glance, $21.05 million is a lot of money to risk on a guy with a career ERA+ of 92.
"Stuff-wise, however, Pivetta is as good as any other pitcher in baseball. His problem is the long ball, as he's given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings for his career. Leaving Boston could solve that, but one could understand if he'd rather not risk it. Accepts one-year, $21.05 million offer from Boston Red Sox
Pivetta has been a fan-favorite in Boston and it would be nice to have him back, but the $21 million price tag does seem high. We should find out the end result of the sweepstakes very soon.
