Red Sox Fan-Favorite Urges Boston To Make This Big Move This Winter
The Boston Red Sox clearly aren’t far away from contending in the American League.
There’s a lot of excitement around this Red Sox team right now. Boston hasn’t made the postseason in a few years, but it is right on the doorstep of doing so and it seems like the 2025 season could be the year.
Boston finished the season with an 81-81 record. The Red Sox have slowly built up a fantastic young core at the big-league level. Clearly, things are starting to work out as Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran both made their first All-Star appearances in 2024.
The Red Sox are just a few pieces away and this offseason could be the one to bring those important pieces in. Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton certainly thinks so too and gave his opinion on what the team needs to do to contend in 2025 on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast with WEEI’s Rob Bradford.
“I think they could use another veteran presence on that team and if they want to win a World Series I could see them going out and getting one more big-time player to go out there and, OK, give the players some confidence,” Paxton said as transcribed by Bradford. “We’re going for it. We’re doing it.” And the starting rotation, you have talent. You have young talent. Getting (Lucas) Giolito back, that will be a big get. I think they probably need to go out and get a horse in my opinion. I think if you want to win a World Series you have to go out there and have a 1A and 1B at the very least.
“I think (Tanner) Houck and Giolito are both capable of that, but you know how a baseball season goes. You never know what’s going to happen. I think they could use another guy in that rotation. And bullpens are hard. It’s year to year. You see guys who have great years, have a bad year, have a great year. So you kind of piece together a bullpen and it changes throughout a season very often."
The Red Sox are close to contending, and Paxton certainly thinks so too, although he won’t be with the club in 2025 as he is set to hang his cleats up.
