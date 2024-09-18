Red Sox Fans Cringe As Recently Traded Top Prospect Gets First MLB Hit
The Boston Red Sox have had a disappointing end to the season, and many fans are pointing the finger at Boston’s front office.
Did chief baseball officer Craig Breslow completely bomb the trade deadline? Well, Breslow certainly didn’t pass with flying colors. Acquiring James Paxton, in hindsight, wasn’t a good move, especially since it’s now known that Paxton was literally on the verge of retirement via physical breakdown.
Another questionable decision made by Breslow in July was trading stud infield prospect Nick Yorke to the Pittsburgh Pirates for pitching prospect Quinn Priester.
Yorke immediately caught fire in the minors with Pittsburgh after being traded, leading any Red Sox enjoyer to label the deal as a bad one.
Priester got off to a rough start in Boston’s farm system, which only supported the negative reviews of the trade, but he’s since improved and is showing signs of legitimate potential.
The jury is still out on this deal, but every time Yorke does something good, expect Red Sox Nation to writhe in pain, especially as it awaits any big league contributions from Priester.
On Tuesday night, Yorke picked up his first hit in the Majors as Red Sox fans covered their eyes.
Will Breslow be able to make up for his mediocre 2024 deadline with a winter splash or two?
