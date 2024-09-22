Red Sox Free Agent Target Continues To Impress: 'Best Stuff I've Ever Seen'
As the Boston Red Sox look to rebuild their pitching rotation, Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow should embody a “go big or go home” mindset.
This means that the Red Sox should be primary players in the sweepstakes for the most talked-about free agent pitcher in baseball — 22-year-old Roki Sasaki out of Japan.
While the timing of Sasaki’s availability is still unclear, Boston must make all preparations to offer Sasaki whatever he wants. Sasaki’s already been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs (among others), but there’s no reason why the Red Sox can’t be a major player in all negotiations.
The reviews of Sasaki continue to turn heads.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale discussed Sasaki on Sunday as part of a report that GM Billy Eppler will be reinstated.
“Eppler, who was GM of the Angels when they landed Shohei Ohtani and has strong ties in Japan, could be a shrewd hire for a team making a run at Roki Sasaki, Japan’s most talented pitcher who has teams drooling,” Nightengale said.
“He is a healthy Jacob deGrom," one executive said, “only better. He might have the best stuff I’ve ever seen.’’ It remains unknown whether Sasaki will leave Japan this winter or wait one more year.”
Sasaki has reportedly touched 101 miles per hour on his fastball. What’s more, international bonus pool rules would bar Sasaki from earning more than $7 million per year initially with whichever Major League club lands him.
Breslow should do everything in his power to make that team the Red Sox.
