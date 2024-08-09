Red Sox ‘Fully Convinced’ All-Star Infielder Will Return From Injury This Season
The Boston Red Sox have suddenly done a complete 180 concerning their injured shortstop.
Two-time All-Star Trevor Story has been recovering since April from a fractured shoulder socket that ended his season…or so it seemed.
There have been whispers in recent days that Story could miraculously make a comeback in 2024, and on Friday, those whispers evolved into clear, loud declarations that Boston fully believes Story will return this year.
Alex Cora is among the people planning for Story’s re-entrance into the lineup this season, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.
"Cora said he's now fully convinced Trevor Story will play for the Red Sox this year," Cotillo said. "Story will take BP on the field Monday in what Cora said is a "huge step" for him."
The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier also reported on Story, revealing optimistic findings.
"Story said after surgery, he assumed he wouldn’t be back before 2025," Speier said. "Now, he sees it as a very real likelihood, as his progression is occurring faster than he’s anticipated. He’s been swinging for a couple weeks and making steady gains. ... Cora said he and Story sat down in Colorado and it was then that Cora became convinced that Story will be back this year."
"It’s a huge step. … I’m truly believing he’ll be a part of this," Cora said, per Speier.
As Boston continues to fight for a Wild Card berth, Story’s return would provide an epic push forward.
The Red Sox will be closely monitoring his progression over the next few weeks.
