Red Sox Have 1 Of Trade Deadline's Most Polarizing Names

The Red Sox have decisions to make...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox don't look like a team that should sell by any means.

Boston has been inconsistent to kick off the second half of the season, but it has been playing a juggernaut of a schedule out of the All-Star break. No matter what, the Red Sox are still right in the mix for a playoff spot and the club currently is dealing with another tough injury in Marcelo Mayer, which is actually impacting the outfield with Ceddanne Rafaela taking over some second base duties.

The Red Sox have outfield has been at the center of trade deadline rumors with Jarren Duran especially popping up. He was an MVP candidate last year and although he hasn't played at that level this season, he's still dynamic and under team control for years. It's not everyday you see a guy like that available. Luckily, it doesn't seem like he is. Reports have popped up hinting that Duran isn't likely to be moved.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand even called him Boston's best trade chip, but noted a deal isn't likely.

"Red Sox: Jarren Duran, OF," Feinsand said. "Under club control through: 2028. Duran was one of the best players in baseball a year ago, and while he hasn’t replicated that breakout season in 2025, he remains a productive player with three years of club control. The Red Sox aren’t going to move him unless they can get a solid return -- most likely a controllable starting pitcher -- but their outfield depth will allow them to do so if the right deal comes along."

The trade deadline is just five days away.

