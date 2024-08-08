Red Sox Have MLB's No. 1 Offense Since All-Star Break, Numbers Show
The Boston Red Sox have the best offense in Major League Baseball since the All-Star break.
The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey provided some eye-opening numbers on Thursday that support the above claim.
“In 18 games since the break, the Red Sox offense leads the majors in average (.298), slugging (.537), OPS (.895), hits (202) and runs (117),” McCaffrey said.
Simply put, Boston’s bats have been on fire. It’s difficult to locate a member of the Red Sox lineup who has not been a plus-hitter since the break.
Masataka Yoshida is slashing .350 since the break with two home runs, four doubles, and 13 RBIs. Rafael Devers is at .342 with two homers, 11 doubles, and nine RBIs.
Jarren Duran is hitting .329 with four homers, three triples, eight doubles, and 17 RBIs since appearing in his first All-Star game.
Wilyer Abreu is slashing .311 with four homers, four doubles, and 13 RBIs since the break. Cedanne Rafaela is hitting .314 with two home runs and 22 total hits.
With multiple position players set to come back from injury this month, manager Alex Cora will be faced with a difficult choice to re-work a lineup that has been humming.
There have already been reports that removing Dominic Smith from the everyday lineup in favor of the rehabbing Trison Casas could interrupt chemistry.
Overproduction at the plate is an excellent problem to have, especially as Boston’s pitching problems persist.
