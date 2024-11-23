Red Sox Have 'Realistic' Shot To Add Two Front-Line Starters, According To Insider
There's still no telling who the Boston Red Sox will actually sign this winter, but at this point, the overarching message seems clear: Expect fireworks.
After half a decade of payroll slashing, the Red Sox appear willing to become high-rollers again. They're far more involved than the baseball world expected in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, and even if they don't get him, it bodes well that they're willing to swim in those waters.
Any team should want Soto, but the Red Sox still need starting pitching more than they need extra lineup help right now. They've got to find a meaningful way to address their rotation, either through free agency or a blockbuster trade.
Or, according to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, they could do both.
Recently, Passan spoke about the realistic opportunity the Red Sox have to both sign a star pitcher in free agency, specifically naming Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves, and trade for one, naming Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox.
“They have the opportunity and ability to do that (go add a frontline starter or two)," Passan said on the Baseball Tonight podcast. "They could very easily go and sign Max Fried and then trade for Garrett Crochet. That is not an unrealistic possibility.”
Fried, 31, is one of baseball's most dependable starters. Not only is he a World Series champion and a two-time All-Star, but he's pitched to a remarkable 73-36 record in his eight-year career, clocking in with a 3.07 ERA.
Crochet, 25, was one of the breakout stars of the 2024 season. His first career start was Opening Day, but he managed to rack up an incredible 209 strikeouts in just 146 innings, posting a 3.58 ERA and sparkling 2.69 FIP.
Fried and Crochet are also very complementary in their skill sets, as the former is a master of deception and control, while the latter is a pure power pitcher. The two lefties could devastate teams on back-to-back nights, and the Red Sox would love to see it happen at Fenway Park.
