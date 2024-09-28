Red Sox 'Highly Likely' To Lose $32 Million Star, Per Insider
There are just two games left in the regular season for the Boston Red Sox and then the team's full focus will be free agency and the trade market.
Boston needs to regroup and reload the roster this winter by any means necessary. There also will be some decisions that are out of the team's hands. The Red Sox -- like every team -- will have some players hit free agency this winter, and they will have the right to decide their next move.
A few players who will hit free agency are star closer Kenley Jansen, outfielder Tyler O'Neill, and reliever Chris Martin, among others. It would make sense to bring any of these three back, but that likely won't happen.
Jansen's future has been talked about for a while. There were talks about a possible trade before the 2024 season and ahead of the trade deadline, but the team opted to hang on to him in both situations.
Now, he will be a free agent this winter, and FanSided's Robert Murray said it's "highly likely" he will end up leaving the club this winter.
"The list of Red Sox free agents includes Kenley Jansen, Nick Pivetta, James Paxton, Chris Martin, Tyler O’Neill, Danny Jansen, Luis Garcia and Lucas Sims," Murray said. "Jansen is highly likely to leave, with Liam Hendriks set to take over in the late innings. Paxton is set to retire after the season. Perhaps the Red Sox could look to keep O’Neill or Jansen, but both are likely to hit free agency – especially O’Neill, who is represented by Scott Boras."
If Jansen's career in Boston is over, it certainly was a good run.
