Red Sox 'Hopeful' No. 1 Prospect Will Return From Injured List Friday
The top prospect for the Boston Red Sox could return from the injured list on Friday.
Boston’s 21-year-old shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer — ranked No. 7 among all prospects in Major League Baseball according to MLB.com — recently went to the seven-day IL (retroactive to August 3) with left shoulder inflammation.
On Thursday, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reported that Mayer could be returning to action for Double-A Portland Sea Dogs as early as Friday.
“The org is hopeful that … Marcelo Mayer … will return from the IL tomorrow,” Hatfield said.
In May, Mayer became the youngest Boston prospect since 2009 to be promoted to Double-A after he hit .290/.366/.890 in 35 games with High-A Greenville Drive.
The Red Sox selected Mayer at No. 4 overall in the 2021 MLB draft, making him the highest Red Sox draft pick in over half a century.
Mayer hails from Chula Vista, California, where he attended Eastlake High School and had an illustrious high school baseball career. Mayer was named both the Collegiate Baseball National High School Player of the Year and Mr. Baseball California State Player of the Year during his senior year at Eastlake (2021).
Mayer grew up a New York Yankees fan and has listed Derek Jeter as a player he models himself after.
More MLB: Former Red Sox Outfielder Named Manager Of American League Foe Amid Miserable Season