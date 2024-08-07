Red Sox Hurler Skipping Next Start Due To Arm Fatigue, Low Fastball Velocity
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows when a starting pitcher is running out of gas.
Such is apparently the case with Boston’s right-hander Nick Pivetta, who has been ordered by Cora to skip his next start on account of arm fatigue.
Cora and Boston’s coaching staff recognized diminished fastball velocity in Pivetta’s recent outing, which was concerning. They believe that an extended rest will do Pivetta’s arm some good as he prepares for the remainder of the regular season and, hopefully, a deep playoff run.
The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham broke the news of Pivetta’s arm fatigue on Wednesday night, replete with comments from Cora.
“We’re going to skip his start,” Cora said, per Abraham. “He’s not responding well out of [the last] one. We do believe that skipping one [and] using the off day, we're going to re-set him and he should be fine. We didn't like the velocity of the fastball. The other pitches were OK.”
Boston’s pitching staff and bullpen also received good news on Wednesday: Chris Martin has been reactivated.
