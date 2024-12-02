Red Sox Icon David Ortiz Reportedly Going 'Hard' To Help Boston Sign $600M Superstar
The Boston Red Sox are engaged in a high-speed free-agent chase, and it can't hurt to have some added firepower.
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who helped the New York Yankees to their first World Series berth in 15 years this season, is one of the most coveted free agents in Major League Baseball history. Improbably, after refusing to spend top dollar the last few winters, the Red Sox are firmly in the hunt.
Soto is seeking at least a $600 million deal, and at the age of 26, it seems all but certain he will get or surpass that number. But landing the generational talent is about more than just forking over money, and that's where Red Sox royalty comes in.
Hall of Famer David Ortiz, perhaps the most beloved player in Red Sox history, has made it clear in the past few weeks that he wants Soto in Boston. Soto, like Ortiz, is Dominican, and the Red Sox already have a rich history of Dominican-born superstars in the 21st century.
According to Randy Miller of NJ.com, Ortiz has been hard at work pitching Soto on joining the Red Sox.
“From what I’m hearing, Big Papi is playing a role in this and recruiting Soto hard,” NJ.com’s Randy Miller said Saturday on WFAN (transcribed by MLB.com).
Ortiz has said on multiple platforms that he believes the Red Sox have a good chance at landing Soto, and pledging to do what he could to help. It's certainly encouraging to hear outside reports that he's putting his money where his mouth is.
Having Ortiz on their side is certainly an advantage, but the Red Sox have to compete with some tough foes--most notably the Yankees and their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets. It's going to be an all-out fight to the finish for any team to lure Soto to join their roster.
