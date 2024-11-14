Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 'In Play' For Yankees Superstar In Franchise-Altering Move

Boston could shock the baseball world in the near future

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Do the Boston Red Sox actually have a chance of landing one of the best players in baseball this offseason?

It isn't every day that a 26-year-old superstar with Hall of Famer potential becomes available in free agency. New York Yankees star Juan Soto is exactly that. He is just 26 years old and already is a four-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, batting champion, and World Series champion. He is one of the best players in baseball and will be for years to come.

There has been a lot of speculation about his stint in free agency as he's expected to land a deal ranging between $500 million and $700 million. It seemed like it was a guarantee that he would return to the Yankees or sign with the New York Mets, but it has been reported that the Red Sox have a meeting with him as well.

It seems unlikely that the Red Sox will land him, but nothing can be ruled out. It seems like the Red Sox are serious about their pursuit and the New York Post's Jon Heyman added a little more fuel to the fire on Wednesday.

"I think (Red Sox owner John Henry) is back in the game now, so I think the Red Sox are in play for Soto," Heyman said.

Soto is fantastic and would be an absolute game-changer of a player for Boston. He's the type of player that could completely change the trajectory of an organization. A deal shouldn't be considered likely, but if the Red Sox could land him it would completely change things.

Patrick McAvoy
