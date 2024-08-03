Red Sox Injured All-Star Reportedly 'Swinging A Bat', Could Return This Season
The Boston Red Sox could be receiving an unexpected, late-season roster boost.
Boston entered Saturday two games behind the Minnesota Twins for the third Wild Card spot. The Red Sox are also six games back in the division.
If Boston makes the playoffs, it will be by a slim margin. With the trade deadline in the past, there won’t be any additions from the outside coming to bolster the Red Sox depth chart, but the team is expecting certain players back from injury soon.
One of those key pieces is reliever Chris Martin, who could be re-joining the bullpen as an active arm as early as next week.
Another of Boston’s injured talents is Trevor Story, who has long been assumed to be done for the season after undergoing surgery in April to repair a fractured shoulder socket.
Shockingly, a new report surfaced on Saturday that suggested Story has a chance to return this season.
Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe posted an update on Story to X.
“Story is swinging a bat,” Abraham said. “Slim chance” he plays this season. But a chance.”
The prospect of Story returning to the lineup is explosive news for Red Sox Nation.
Story was only able to play in eight games before getting injured, but he is a two-time All-Star who would change the dynamic of Boston’s playoff potential if he were able to get back on the diamond in time.
Is Story likely to return? Probably not. But far stranger things have happened in Major League Baseball.
