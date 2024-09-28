Red Sox Injured Star Prospect Will Be 'Ramping Up Baseball Activity Soon'
The Boston Red Sox have four elite prospects who are expected to be playing Major League Baseball in the months to come.
Heralded as Boston’s No. 1 overall prospect months ago, shortstop Marcelo Mayer has run into some injury trouble of late and has watched his stock fall behind that of Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell.
Mayer remains an immense talent, and it’s not difficult to imagine him returning to full strength this summer and creating significant buzz heading into spring training as a viable 2025 big leaguer.
A brand new update from The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey on Friday only supports the above notion, as McCaffery reported that Mayer’s health is returning.
“Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham said Marcelo Mayer (lumbar strain) is back home, progressing well and will be ramping up baseball activity soon,” McCaffrey said. “They're expecting a full healthy offseason.”
How will the Red Sox manage Mayer, especially given their overcrowded depth chart at middle infield? Trevor Story is widely assumed to be Boston’s Opening Day starter at shortstop with guys like Ceddanne Rafaela, Vaughn Grissom, and Campbell in the mix at second base.
Could Boston pivot completely and trade Mayer, once his health has been verified by suitors?
Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow faces a ton of options concerning Mayer, who’s still just 21 years old.
