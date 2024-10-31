Red Sox Insider Doesn't Rule Out Boston Cutting Ties With Slugger In Trade
The Boston Red Sox will have to start making some very tough decisions in the near future.
The offseason is here. There has been speculation and rumors building for months about the Red Sox, but soon enough things will become reality. Boston will have the option to sign players in free agency and or acquire others in trades.
Boston also could lose some players in free agency or even put together deals that send players from its current roster away. One player who will be worth watching is first baseman Triston Casas. He has shown flashes at the big league level with Boston, but he was injured for most of the 2024 season.
The Red Sox are looking to add pitching and balance the lineup. One way to do so could be to trade Casas for pitching and sign another first baseman in free agency.
The most likely option still seems to be Casas returning in 2025. But, speculation and rumors will continue. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier was asked about the possibility of a trade and said they were low, but didn't rule it out.
"I'd say the chances of dealing Casas are low but greater than zero," Speier said. "They have to be openminded to anything, but the bar for dealing Casas would be very high -- you'd need to get a young, controllable, front-of-the-rotation guy, and I'm not sure that even if such a pitcher was available, that Casas would be seen as sufficient return given that he's coming off his injured and diminished season."
Casas very likely will be back in 2025 and will be a key piece to build around for the future. But, there will be question this offseason.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Hand Out $100 Million Deal This Winter, Per Insider