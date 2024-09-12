Red Sox Insider Suggest Fan-Favorite Could Change Positions To Dominate
One Boston Red Sox fan-favorite will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 Major League Baseball season.
Nick Pivetta has been with the Red Sox since being acquired in 2020 and has been one of the team's most consistent players. He has a 4.35 ERA in 127 games and mainly has been a starting pitcher. He spent some time in the bullpen, but he has made 103 total starts with the Red Sox since 2020.
He likely will be highly sought-after in free agency this winter. It's unclear if he will be back in Boston in 2025 as there likely will be competition for his services. The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham suggested a position change to closer could help him out in the long run.
"I think he’s a closer and very good one," Abraham said. "Strikeout stuff. DGAF attitude. First time through the order this year: .214/.263/.390."
Pivetta will be an intriguing player to watch this winter. There will be top-tier pitchers available like Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell. Pivetta certainly is at a lower tier and will be a much more affordable option this winter so he will have plenty of suitors.
He likely will sign as a starter, but he certainly could be a very good closer as Abraham noted. He's just 31 years old so he will be looking for a multi-year deal and likely will get it. Maybe at some point if he struggles in the rotation he will transition, though.
