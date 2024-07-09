Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Insider Would Be 'Shocked' If Boston Rising Star Returns Soon

Boston will have to wait a little longer to get the young slugger back

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 17, 2017; Fort Myers, FL, USA; A view of the MLB logo on the Franklin batting gloves worn by Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez (13) against the Houston Astros at JetBlue Park. The Astros won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox have been bitten by the injury bug this season but it has seemed like they were starting to get healthier.

Boston has started to get important pieces back recently -- including designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida -- and has been preparing to get first baseman Triston Casas back. He hasn't appeared in a game since April 20th due to fractured cartilage.

Casas has been dealing with an extremely difficult injury and was eligible to return from the 60-day Injured List on June 21st, but he still is out. The young slugger initially hoped to be able to return right when he was eligible, but that hasn't been the reality.

Although he has been making progress, he still may be a few weeks away from returning as well. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo even said he would be "shocked" if Casas was back before August when responding to a fan's question.

"He’s taking more dry swings by the day and seeing how he feels," Cotillo said. "Not making contact with a baseball yet. I’d be shocked if he’s back before 8/1."

Boston's offense certainly could use Casas right now. The Red Sox have been fantastic lately but still are missing a right-handed presence in the middle of the lineup. Casas certainly would help with that and was in a great spot before going down with his injury.

Casas had six home runs in his first 22 games but it sounds like the Red Sox are going to have to wait a little longer to get him back.

Patrick McAvoy

