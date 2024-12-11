Red Sox 'Interested' In Dodgers $32M World Series Hero After Missing On Max Fried
With each passing day, the Boston Red Sox have to be getting a little more desperate.
Losing the Juan Soto sweepstakes was one thing, because in retrospect, it was a surprise that the Red Sox were ever involved in that bidding war. However, losing Max Fried to the arch-rival New York Yankees was a shock to the system, and suddenly, the starting pitching market looks thin.
Corbin Burnes, the four-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner, now looks like the biggest prize on the market. Most Red Sox fans would love to see Burnes pitch at Fenway Park this season. Unfortunately, the exorbitant price tags in free agency this winter may be taking their toll.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Red Sox are currently hesitant to pull the trigger on Burnes. However, Feinsand also said Boston is showing interest in Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers as a possible backup starting pitching plan.
"The Red Sox, who were among the runners-up in the Soto sweepstakes, took a serious run at Fried this week, but sources said they appear hesitant to spend what it will take to sign Burnes," Feinsand said. "Boston also has interest in Buehler."
Buehler, 30, had a 5.38 ERA in the regular season after returning from Tommy John surgery, but had a fantastic postseason, recouping some of his value. He is currently projected for a two-year, $32 million deal by Tim Britton of The Athletic, which may prove to be a serious underestimate.
Other possibilities Feinsand mentioned were a reunion with Nick Pivetta and a trade for Garrett Crochet, which will, of course, be a hotly competitive sweepstakes.
At this point, landing Buehler as the biggest addition to the roster in free agency would be a fairly big disappointment. But that shouldn't stop Boston from making the move, rather than doing nothing at all. Now that would be a disappointment.
More MLB: Red Sox May Pursue $13 Million Padres Ace Instead Of Corbin Burnes, Per Insider