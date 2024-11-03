Red Sox Linked To $119 Million Superstar In Franchise-Altering Signing
The Boston Red Sox are just one or two key pieces away from being a real threat in the American League in 2025.
Boston is loaded with young talent on cost-controlled deals. Because of this, the Red Sox's payroll isn't too difficult to work with. Boston has a few large contracts on the books, but it has plenty of money to spend and could be major players this winter.
The Red Sox's top two priorities are right-handed pop for the lineup and an ace-level pitcher. Boston should be able to fill both holes this winter.
One player who was floated as an intriguing free agent option is Houston Astros star slugger Alex Bregman by FOX Sports' Rowan Kavner.
"It feels weird that Bregman could play somewhere other than Houston, where the two-time All-Star has been a fixture for nearly a decade," Kavner said. "But there will be plenty of suitors for the veteran infielder who has hit 32 percent better than league average over his nine years in Houston (and has hit at least 13% better than league average every season).
"While Bregman chased more and walked significantly less than normal last season, he's still an offensive difference-maker who hits for average, packs some pop, rarely whiffs or strikes out, and plays elite defense. Possible fits: Astros, (Detroit Tigers), (Seattle Mariners), (New York Mets), Red Sox."
A move for Bregman would be somewhat surprising due to the logistical questions the team would have to answer about the infield, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be considered. He's projected to get a four-year, $119 million deal this winter, and that easily could be afforded by Boston.
He would provide the Red So a significant lift in the middle of the lineup. Why not at least give him a call?
