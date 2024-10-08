Red Sox Linked To $188 Million Slugger With Free Agency Approaching
Adding a right-handed power bat to the middle of the lineup has been one of the most talked about topics for the Boston Red Sox heading into the offseason.
Boston is in a good spot right now. The Red Sox took a positive step in 2024 and are building one of the most exciting young cores in baseball. Boston has a real chance to take another step forward in 2025 and possibly even get back to the postseason.
The Red Sox have hinted that they are going to be more aggressive this winter with free agency approaching and adding a right-handed hitter is near the top of their wish list. Because of this, MLB.com's Ian Browne suggested that Milwaukee Brewers slugger Willy Adames could be a fit.
"If (Tyler O’Neill) leaves, look for the Red Sox to go after two right-handed bats," Browne said. "If he stays, they’ll look to add one. Alex Bregman, Willy Adames, and Teoscar Hernández are players who would fit in nicely. A healthy Story and an improved Vaughn Grissom are internal solutions."
Adames arguably is the most interesting player on this list. He is just 29 years old and is one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball. He launched 32 home runs and drove in 112 RBIs in 2024 while slashing .251/.331/.462 in 161 games played.
The only issue with Adames is his position. Boston currently has Trevor Story at shortstop, with Grissom looking like the most likely Opening Day starter at second base. Landing someone like Adames could move Story to second base, but what do you do when Marcelo Mayer is ready to make the jump to the big leagues?
Adames also is projected to get $188 million this winter in free agency across seven years. It would be nice to have his bat in the lineup, but it may not work out this winter.
