Red Sox Linked To 2-Time World Series Champion
Will the Boston Red Sox add any more pieces before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
With the way that Boston was playing ahead of the All-Star break, the obvious answer seems to be yes. The American League is wide open and Boston looks like it can compete for not only a playoff spot, but potentially more.
We'll see what happens, but the starting rotation has been specifically talked about as rumors have picked up. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal talked about the team on Monday and mentioned two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Charlie Morton as a potential fit.
"I’ll give one name that might be interesting: Charlie Morton,” Rosenthal said. “Horrible start to the season. But in his last 59 innings, 3.05 ERA. He and Alex Cora know each other from Houston — 2017."
Morton is in the American League East right now as a member of the Baltimore Orioles. Overall this season he has a 5.18 ERA in 20 total appearances -- including 14 starts. In his last five appearances, Morton has a 2.30 ERA and 31-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Morton has had a lot of success throughout his career, but a trade for him seems somewhat odd. Boston has the tools to get pretty much any big deal done it would want. Morton wouldn't move the needle like other guys, like Sandy Alcántara, Edward Cabrera, or Nathan Eovaldi, to name a few.