Red Sox Linked To $260M Eight-Time All-Star As 'Plan B' Option, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox clearly are looking to make a statement.
Boston is trying to land New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. The Red Sox are doing their best and do seem to have a shot at him, but that doesn't mean they will be able to sign him. He's a 26-year-old superstar with plenty of suitors.
A handful of teams are pursuing him, which could make a deal difficult. If the Red Sox were to miss out on him, a "Plan B" option reportedly could be a trade for St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"Don’t rule out some Red Sox interest in Nolan Arenado," McAdam said. "There’s been at least some internal talk about moving Rafael Devers off third base at some point and Arenado is viewed as a potential Plan B. The Cardinals, who are watching their payroll carefully, wouldn’t be opposed to moving him if a team is willing to take on most of the remaining money. One potential obstacle: Arenado has a full no-trade clause."
McAdam is one of the most respected Red Sox insiders out there so if he's reporting that Boston could move Devers away from third base for someone like Arenado, it is possible.
Arenado has three years left on a $260 million deal, but surprisingly, he would be more affordable than many of the top-tier free agents. Boston would have to give up a lot prospect-wise, but he would give the Red Sox a right-handed slugger it needs.
