Red Sox Linked To Predicted $174 Million Star In Possible Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox seem to be just one starting pitcher away from possibly contending in the American League.
Boston's rotation has some great building blocks. Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford will all have big roles in 2025 unless there are trades involving any of the three. Lucas Giolito also is expected to pick up his option and join the rotation.
If the Red Sox could add one more starter, they could be in business. Boston needs a left-handed hurler and The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed Boston among "best team fits" for Atlanta Braves star Max Fried and predicted he will get a six-year $174 million deal.
"Max Fried has a career record of 73-36 with a 3.07 ERA and 3.29 FIP," Bowden said. "He’s made two All-Star teams, won two Gold Glove awards, and finished top-five in the Cy Young Award voting twice. He’s made 28 to 30 starts in three of the last four seasons but has dealt with injuries including left forearm neuritis each of the last two years. Therefore, his medical reports will determine whether he lands a market-rate deal or has to take a lesser contract.
"The Braves have tried over the last several years to extend Fried to no avail. They’ll keep trying this offseason and wait to see how he fares in the market, but they definitely want him back. Best team fits: Braves, (Baltimore Orioles), (New York Mets), Red Sox...Contract prediction: 6 years, $174 million."
Fried would be a fantastic option for the Red Sox. He is a two-time All-Star with a 3.07 career ERA in eight seasons with the Braves. A contract of that size should be a no-brainer for the Red Sox. Boston lost a top starter to the Braves in Chris Sale, why not get one back in Fried?
