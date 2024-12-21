Red Sox Linked To Projected $200 Million Star To Answer 2 Big Questions
The Boston Red Sox should be better in 2025 than they were in 2024 with the way things currently stand.
Boston already has added an ace in Garrett Crochet and there is some very intriguing young talent coming up the pipeline. While this is the case, the Red Sox still have the means to add either through free agency or in trades and absolutely should.
Red Sox fans should be excited heading into 2025. Boston has methodically built out its young core over the last few years and it's finally starting to crack the surface. The 2025 season should be another one where the team takes a big step with players like Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell maybe even getting shots in the big leagues.
Adding more veteran star power could only help now. Two of the team's biggest question marks heading into 2025 are who will play second base and who will the club add to help from the right side of the plate offensively.
MLB.com's Ian Browne took a look at the second base position and made a list of four possible options for the Red Sox. One of those options was two-time All-Star Alex Bregman.
"Who will be the starting second baseman for the Red Sox in 2025? Boston hopes the answer will be someone who can finally give it sustained stability and production at the position," Browne said. "Not only is Dustin Pedroia one of the most accomplished players in Red Sox history, but he serves as a reminder of the revolving door the club has had at his position since he stopped playing regularly due to injuries at the end of the 2017 season...
"Alex Bregman: The two-time World Series-winning veteran is a free agent seeking a deal that could reach close to $200 million. Bregman is also a third baseman, but he is willing to move to second in the right circumstance."
This is a great idea. Bregman would be expensive, as Browne noted, but he could easily fill in at second base and provide right-handed pop. If Campbell is ready for Opening Day, maybe then the Red Sox could move Rafael Devers off third base and put Bregman there. If not, he could be the second base solution while Campbell spends time in the minors. Bregman seemingly would be the perfect addition for Boston right now to answer both questions.
