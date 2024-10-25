Red Sox Linked To Projected $27 Million All-Star From Phillies In Free Agency
Could the Boston Red Sox shell out big free-agent dollars to fix the bullpen?
In 2024, the Red Sox bullpen was an absolute disaster after the All-Star break. Collectively, the bullpen blew 18 of 32 save opportunities, and Boston finished just five games out of playoff position. Some quick math will tell you that even an average bullpen should have carried the Red Sox into the postseason.
With closer Kenley Jansen and setup man Chris Martin both hitting free agency, the Red Sox could be looking to retool what was already a struggling bullpen completely on the fly. They have some intriguing internal options for the closer role (see: Justin Slaten, Liam Hendriks), but no one who handled the role at any point in 2024.
With that in mind, the Red Sox could look to the top of the free-agent market to land their new closer. And perhaps the most intriguing relief arm available is Philadelphia Phillies 2024 All-Star Jeff Hoffman, who has revitalized his career over the past two seasons in the Phillies bullpen.
Recently, Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed Hoffman as a fit for the Red Sox in a free agency preview article/ranking.
"Jeff Hoffman had the best year of his career, making the All-Star team and tallying a 2.17 ERA and 0.965 WHIP in 68 games. He struck out 89 in 66 1/3 innings (12.1 strikeouts per nine)," Bowden said. "However, he fared poorly in this postseason, allowing six runs in 1 1/3 innings over three games. The Phillies are unlikely to bring back both Hoffman and Carlos Estévez."
Bowden projected Hoffman for a three-year, $27 million contract, which is a steep price to pay for a 31-year-old with only two great seasons under his belt. However, Boston paid Jansen $16 million per season to be their closer, so if they think Hoffman can fill that role, he'd barely cost them half of that annual salary.
If Hoffman can put his postseason disappointments in the past, he'd be an excellent addition to the Red Sox's--and anyone's--bullpen. It now becomes a matter of where the market lands on Hoffman's value, and how willing Boston will be to match the top end of that value.
