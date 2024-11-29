Red Sox Linked To Projected $63M Dodgers Star As 'Emergency' Option
It would be a major shock if the Boston Red Sox weren't able to add a top-tier starting pitcher into the mix this winter.
Boston's rotation impressed in 2024 led by Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Nick Pivetta. Pivetta now is a free agent and it seems like he is going to end up playing elsewhere. Lucas Giolito is expected to return after missing the 2024 season.
Now, the Red Sox will have to add one more starter and they desperately need a left-handed hurler. The top option in free agency seems to be Max Fried after Blake Snell recently signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. On the trade market, Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet clearly is the top dog.
Boston has constantly been linked to Crochet and it seems like the two sides would make sense as trade partners. The Red Sox already pulled off one blockbuster deal with the White Sox for a star lefty in Chris Sale. Why not make another one?
FanSided's Zach Pressnell put together a list of possible "emergency" options just in case the Red Sox miss out on Crochet and one player he suggested was Dodgers star Jack Flaherty.
"First of all, Flaherty was high school teammates with Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito," Pressnell said. "Giolito and Flaherty have kept a solid friendship all these years later and I can only assume that Giolito will be in Flaherty's ear trying to recruit him to Boston. Besides that, Boston just needs to add talent to the starting rotation. While they may be looking for a lefty, two of the best options are off the board.
"It's time for the Red Sox to push the emergency plan button and begin trying to bring in talent regardless of the true fit the front office is looking for. Flaherty won't demand a contract as large as the other two players on this list. He's not likely to be pursued by the incumbent Dodgers anymore either."
Flaherty impressed in 2024 with a 3.17 ERA in 28 starts. He is available and Spotrac currently is projecting him to receive a three-year, $63 million deal. Would it make sense if that contract was with Boston?
