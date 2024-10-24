Red Sox Linked To Yankees Projected $18.5 Million All-Star By MLB Insider
The Boston Red Sox want to be where the New York Yankees are. Perhaps pilfering one of their players could be a step in that direction.
For the first time in 15 years, the Yankees are in the World Series, having punched their ticket on Saturday with a win over the Cleveland Guardians. The Red Sox won two rings in the time frame of the Yankees' drought, but now, New York has a chance to grab the upper hand in the rivalry once again.
If the Red Sox front office cares anywhere nearly as much as the fans do, the sight of the Yankees in the World Series should be positively enraging. Boston stood toe-to-toe with New York for much of the regular season and even though their own inconsistency kept them 13 games back of the Yankees in the standings, there's no reason the Red Sox can't compete for a title next year.
One way to weaken the Yankees is to sign away one of their players, and the Red Sox have some vacancies in their bullpen. Insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic named Boston as a fit for Yankees All-Star reliever Clay Holmes on Thursday.
"Clay Holmes appeared in more than 60 games for the third consecutive season, posting 30 saves before losing the closer job in August to Luke Weaver," Bowden said. "However, he rebounded near the end of the season and performed well in high-leverage spots in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. He allowed only one run in his final eight appearances of the regular season and finished with a 3.14 ERA."
Holmes, 31, has been excellent overall in his four-year Yankees career, though he's often struggled when asked to fill a traditional closer role. His selection to the All-Star team at a point in the season when he was leading the American League in blown saves was somewhat controversial, yet he had a sub-three ERA at the time.
Holmes also has not helped his case in the postseason, allowing three earned runs, including a walk-off home run, in just 2 2/3 innings in the ALCS. Though he has nasty stuff and generates lots of weak contact, Holmes has had a penchant for blowup outings at times this season.
Bowden predicted that Holmes would sign a two-year, $18.5 million contract, which is below the going rate for closers nowadays, but still a fairly expensive relief pitcher deal. It would be risky for the Red Sox to try Holmes in the closer role, but he could also be one of the game's premier setup men.
