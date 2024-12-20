Red Sox Listed Among Top Landing Spots For $7.5 Million Fan-Favorite
The Boston Red Sox still could use one more starting pitcher before things are all said and done.
Boston seemingly is trying hard behind the scenes to get things done, but the free agent market has absolutely slowed down. That could be good for the Red Sox, though.
There are a lot of options still out there for Boston. Some of the top remaining free-agent pitchers are Corbin Burnes, Sean Manaea, Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler, and Nick Pivetta to name a few. Boston has the means to sign anyone it wants after missing out on Juan Soto.
Who will the Red Sox decide to bring in, though? Pivetta is a familiar option who has a lot of upside but has been inconsistent. He's been with the team since 2020 and has developed into a fan favorite. Pivetta turned down the qualifying offer from Boston, but that doesn't mean there's no chance he will be back.
The Red Sox clearly had enough interest in him to offer the qualifying offer. Just Baseball's Leo Morgenstern made a list of fits for Pivetta and had Boston on the list.
"Despite pulling off a blockbuster trade for White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox are still in the market for starting pitching," Morgenstern said. " While they haven’t publicly expressed interest in a reunion with Pivetta, there is reason to believe they’d be open to the idea. After all, they did extend him a qualifying offer knowing there was a very good chance he might accept.
"On that note, the Red Sox are also the only team that wouldn’t have to sacrifice a draft pick to sign Pivetta. In that regard, Pivetta is more valuable to Boston than any other club. Finally, it’s worth mentioning that Pivetta seemed to like pitching for the Red Sox. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the righty 'thoroughly enjoyed his time in Boston and on an emotional level, would love to return.'"
He made $7.5 million in 2024 and surely will get a raise in free agency. Should the Red Sox bring him back?
