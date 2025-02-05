Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Loosely Linked To 'Desperate' 4-Time All-Star As Alex Bregman Backup Plan

The fit isn't obvious, but it's interesting...

Jackson Roberts

Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Fans cheer with signs for New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (not pictured) in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Fans cheer with signs for New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (not pictured) in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
There are no oddsmakers present, but it feels safe at this point to call the Boston Red Sox a long shot for Alex Bregman.

Though it's not entirely clear who the front-runners are (Detroit Tigers? Chicago Cubs?), the Red Sox have been unwilling to budge from offering a four-year deal to Bregman, a former two-time All-Star with the Houston Astros.

Maybe Bregman will eventually come around to wanting a short-term deal, or maybe he simply wants to play for Alex Cora at Fenway Park. But it would also be more than safe to start shopping for alternatives if the Red Sox have the budget to sign the right-handed bat they've admitted they need.

It's been a long time since the Red Sox were directly linked to New York Mets four-time All-Star Pete Alonso, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today mentioned on Jan. 7 that they were one of eight teams who had expressed interest in the "Polar Bear," who, like Bregman, remains a free agent.

Could the Red Sox re-enter the Alonso sweepstakes if Bregman signs elsewhere? Henry Blickenstaff of FanSided wrote Wednesday that it seems like a reasonable proposition, calling Alonso "equally desperate" to Bregman.

"No, Alonso isn't a perfect fit, but the Red Sox have expressed some interest, and it wouldn't hurt to be opportunistic," Blickenstaff wrote. "If they can get a player of Alonso's caliber with relatively little commitment, they should do it, since he would certainly make this team more competitive in the short run.

"A potential contract for Alonso will likely be only around two or three years with at least one opt-out, similar to the deal that Cody Bellinger got from the Cubs last year. That seems like a risk worth taking for the Red Sox, who desperately need to make the playoffs this year after three seasons of mediocrity."

The obvious holdup to signing Alonso is that he plays first base, the position currently occupied by Triston Casas. If Masataka Yoshida can stick in left field this season, or if he is traded, perhaps Alonso and Casas could split time between first base and designated hitter.

It's far from a perfect fit, but it's still something the Red Sox should absolutely consider if Alonso remains unsigned. It's not often you get the chance to sign a 40-homer bat to a low-risk contract.

