Red Sox Make 'Most Sense' For Superstar In Blockbuster Trade Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox could end up surprising some people over the next few days.
Boston already pulled off one trade by acquiring James Paxton in a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers but its work isn't finished yet. The Red Sox have surprised people this year and are right in contention for a playoff spot. They are worth investing in and the front office already has shown this by acting quickly to pick up Paxton.
The Red Sox have more time to get more deals done and while a deal for a slugger or reliever may be more likely, a deal for a pitcher shouldn't be ruled out. If the Red Sox could go out and get a star that could change things and The Athletic's Jim Bowden said Boston is among the teams that "make the most sense" to acquire San Francisco Giants superstar Blake Snell.
"I think the (Houston Astros), (Minnesota Twins), and (Boston Red Sox) make the most sense as landing spots for Snell, if he's dealt," Bowden said.
A trade involving Snell isn't a guarantee. His overall numbers aren't great this year and he has a $30 million player option for next year that could scare some people off. Although this is the case, he has looked much more like himself over his last few starts and $30 million is a lot, but is worth it if he could pitch at a Cy Young level.
The Red Sox's rotation currently is very righty-heavy. Paxton will help with that but that shouldn't rule Snell out. If he's available and the price tag isn't astronomical, why not take a chance on a two-time Cy Young Award winner?
