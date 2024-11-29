Red Sox May Add Ex-Yankees Two-Time All-Star On Cheap $3 Million Free-Agent Deal
The Boston Red Sox are still looking to upgrade at other positions (hello, Juan Soto?), but catcher is the only spot that they have an actual need.
Connor Wong isn't going anywhere, so the Red Sox know they have their short-term starter. And eventually, if everything goes according to plan, top prospect Kyle Teel will assume the mantle as the catcher of the future.
However, that still leaves a gap, as Teel struggled a bit in his Triple-A call-up at the end of the 2024 season. With Danny Jansen headed to free agency, the Red Sox still need someone who can spell Wong, at least until Teel arrives.
There aren't a lot of exciting free-agent catchers available this winter, but one name could be intriguing for the Red Sox, simply because he used to be an arch-rival.
Gary Sánchez, a two-time All-Star with the New York Yankees, is once again available after a one-year stint with the Milwaukee Brewers on a $3 million contract. Tim Crowley of NESN recently urged the Red Sox to consider signing Sánchez as a cheap right-handed power option.
"The Red Sox need a new backup catcher for Connor Wong and Kyle Teel will still be a few months away from the majors when the 2025 season begins," Crowley said.
"Sanchez is a solid candidate to take that role on a one-year deal. He has pop in his bat from the right side, he has a strong arm behind the plate and holds plenty of experience playing in the American League East after seven seasons with the New York Yankees."
In 2024, Sánchez was the definition of a role player for the Milwaukee Brewers. He appeared in 89 games, slashing .220/.307/.392. It doesn't seem like another All-Star campaign is on the horizon, but his 11 home runs prove he can still catch lightning in a bottle from time to time.
Sánchez also has nine career home runs in 37 games at Fenway Park, per Crowley. Some of those home runs happened so long ago that David Price was on the mound for the Red Sox, but it still goes to show that the ballpark itself could help inject some life into Sánchez's bat.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Sign $174 Million Ex-Braves All-Star By Insider