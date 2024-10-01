Red Sox May 'Try' To Trade $90 Million Slugger In Major Shakeup
What changes are coming to the Boston Red Sox?
There has been a lot of negative chatter about the Red Sox, but they did take a step in the right direction in 2024. Boston's young talent shined and helped lead the Red Sox to their best record since 2021.
The Red Sox didn't have an easy road this season. Injuries popped up left and right, and Boston navigated them in an impressive way. Startes Lucas Giolito and Garrett Whitlock suffered injuries. The Red Sox also lost Triston Casas, Vaughn Grissom, and Trevor Stroy at different points, along with Tyler O'Neil and Masataka Yoshida. Injuries played a major role this season, but the Red Sox finished with an 81-81 record.
Now, changes are on the way, though, as the Red Sox look to take another step in the right direction. Boston needs to add at least one more starter, some bullpen help, and at least one or two righties for the middle of the lineup. Speculation has been building that Yoshida could be moved as a way to fill another hole, and FanSided's Ryan Bunton is among people who mentioned a possible move.
"The Red Sox tried shopping Yoshida last season, but his contract makes him a difficult candidate to move. Yoshida has three years and $55.8 million remaining on his deal. He was supposed to play left field once coming stateside, but has been a defensive liability and become one-dimensional as a designated hitter. Yoshida only appeared in one game in the field all season...
"The Red Sox are going to try to trade Masataka Yoshida this offseason – that feels like an almost foregone conclusion. The only question is if a potential return will even make it worth moving him, as suitors are likely going to be hard to come by. Boston isn't going to want to continue to shell out over $18 million per season for a player who can't play the field and can't hit lefty pitching."
This isn't too shocking and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow didn't close the door on a move when asked if the team will use Yoshida just as a designated hitter.
"Will Sox use Yoshida just as DH? Breslow: 'We have to figure out how the roster comes together. I don’t think it makes sense to be constrained by anything at this point,'" the Boston Globe's Alex Speier posted.
Could Boston actually deal Yoshida this winter?
More MLB: At Least One Of Four Red Sox Fan-Favorites 'Almost Certainly' Will Be Traded