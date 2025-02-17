Red Sox Might See 'Battleground' Fight In Spring Training For Fifth Starter Job
The Boston Red Sox could witness a fierce competition in Spring Training for the club’s fifth starting pitcher role.
The Red Sox are assumedly going to roll out new acquisition Garrett Crochet as their ace on Opening Day, but at the back end of Boston’s rotation, there are multiple hurlers in the running for opportunity.
BoSox Injection’s Henry Blickenstaff talked about Boston’s competition at fifth starter on Sunday, labeling it one of the biggest storylines for the Red Sox as they enter Spring Training.
“Bolstering the pitching staff was a key focus for the Red Sox in the offseason, and they were able to bring in several new arms to help a rotation that struggled mightily in 2024,” Blickenstaff wrote.
“Although there are many pitchers who could make starts, it's likely that several rotation spots are already set. (Garrett) Crochet should get the ball on Opening Day, (Tanner) Houck is coming off a great season, and the Red Sox have high hopes for (Brayan) Bello.”
“Beyond that, the picture gets blurrier. (Walker) Buehler should get some starts if for no other reason than his pricey contract, but the Sox did take on some risk with that signing. That would leave (Kutter) Crawford, (Lucas) Giolito and (Cooper) Criswell fighting for the fifth spot in the rotation.”
“Spring training could be the battleground for that fight.”
All in all, the Red Sox certainly have more depth at starting pitcher than they did last season, which should help guard against a shortage of capable starters once injuries inevitably hit.
