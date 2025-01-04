Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Mock Trade Would Land $340 Million Star To Fix Big Issue

Will the Red Sox make a big move this offseason?

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
If the Boston Red Sox want to add another superstar this offseason, it may make sense to look to the trade market.

Boston already has made one big trade this offseason by acquiring Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. The Red Sox paid a high price for Crochet, but Boston still has one of the best farm systems in baseball.

The Red Sox have been linked to Alex Bregman a lot this offseason. If the Red Sox were to miss out on him, other options available are Pete Alonso, Anthony Santander, and Jurickson Profar. If the Red Sox wanted to turn to the trade market, one player who could be worth inquiring about is San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis signed a 14-year, $340 million deal with the Padres. He's under contract until 2035 and there have been rumblings that the Padres want to trim payroll. Tatis is a 26-year-old superstar who could be a right-handed slugger for the Red Sox for years to come. He's the type of player that Boston should go all in on if he's available in any way.

Here's a hypothetical trade package to land Tatis in Boston:

Red Sox receive: Outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres receive: Outfielder Wilyer Abreu, Right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford, Infielder Franklin Arias (No. 4 prospect), Right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts (No. 10 prospect)

This would be a lot. Boston would give up two cheap proven big-league talents in Abreu and Crawford. Plus, the Red Sox would give up two elite prospects in Arias and Fitts. In this scenario, the Red Sox would replace Abreu with a slugger for the future in Tatis.

This is the type of move that would take the Red Sox over the top. Should the club consider a deal like this?

