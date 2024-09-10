Red Sox 'Must' Be In Mix For Superstar This Winter In Blockbuster Signing
This upcoming offseason is going to be an important one for the Boston Red Sox.
Boston clearly isn't far away from being among the top contenders in the American League. The Red Sox have proven that this season and are still in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot despite dealing with more high-impact injuries than possibly every other team in baseball, aside from the Atlanta Braves.
The Red Sox need to capitalize on this moment and add another frontline starter this winter in order to give the roster the help it needs. Boston has even more young, offensive players knocking on the big league door. If they could add another ace, Boston could be among the top American League contenders in 2025.
Because of this, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller said the Red Sox "must be in the market" for someone like Blake Snell or Corbin Burnes.
"It's worth noting they do get Lucas Giolito and Liam Hendriks 'back' in 2025," Miller said. "Boston signed both free agents this past offseason and hasn't had either one pitch in 2024. The former could be their ace and the latter their closer (sans Kenley Jansen) next season. Still, there's plenty of work to be done on a pitching staff that is mostly to blame for this team's shortcomings over the bulk of the past six years.
"They'll need to replace a sizable chunk of the bullpen. And though Nick Pivetta is their only starting pitcher hitting free agency, the Red Sox damn near must be in the market for a Blake Snell or Corbin Burnes type of splash signing to address the pains of three consecutive seasons with an entire starting rotation made up of what should be No. 3 and No. 4 starters."
If the Red Sox could land either Snell or Burnes, there's a real chance they could be atop the American League East standings in 2025.
