Red Sox Must Either Activate Or Option 23-Year-Old Infielder On Thursday
Thursday is decision day for the Boston Red Sox concerning their 23-year-old second baseman.
Vaughn Grissom has been rehabbing his strained hamstring, and Boston must decide on Thursday whether to option Grissom or make him part of the active roster, as reported by Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
“The rehab clock on Vaughn Grissom … is up,” McCaffrey said. “The Red Sox need to make a decision on Thursday whether to add him to the active roster or option him to (Triple-A) Worcester (Red Sox) to continue building up.”
The Red Sox traded for the talented Grissom in December 2023, but the move has become one Boston may regret given Grissom’s health issues since joining the team, not to mention the wondrous revitalization of Chris Sale, whom the Red Sox gave up for Grissom.
Grissom strained his groin in spring training, which kept him out of the lineup until May 3, and then he got injured again on June 1, suffering the strained hammy that he's since been recovering from.
Grissom’s minor league assignment with Worcester expires on Thursday.
Will the Red Sox activate him before their homestand begins on Friday, or will Boston decide that Grissom needs more time in Worcester?
More MLB: Red Sox Hurler Skipping Next Start Due To Arm Fatigue, Low Fastball Velocity