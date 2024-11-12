Red Sox Named As Landing Spot For White Sox $50M Superstar In Possible Blockbuster
Trade speculation surrounding the Boston Red Sox continues to spread like wildfire as the winter approaches.
For years now, the Red Sox have been building up one of Major League Baseball's most talented farm systems, and now, many of those prospects are nearing their Fenway Park debuts. That puts the Red Sox in a position to trade some prospects or even young, established big-league position players.
What would the Red Sox target in a hypothetical blockbuster trade? Starting pitching has been the main focus of most of the trade fodder, but one insider's recent notion is that the Red Sox could also zero in on a powerful right-handed bat to balance out their lineup.
Enter Luis Robert Jr., a 2023 All-Star center fielder whose Chicago White Sox just finished up the worst season in modern MLB history. Jim Bowden of The Athletic linked the Red Sox to Robert on Tuesday as a possible trade fit this winter.
"The White Sox claim they want to build around him, but let’s be realistic: Luis Robert Jr. will turn 28 next August, he’s already halfway through his prime years and will be a free agent after the 2027 season," Bowden said.
"His trade value is high and the White Sox need to take advantage of it. If they can get seven solid-to-great prospects for both Crochet and Robert, their rebuild timeline could be expedited by two to three years. (The Red Sox) make a lot of sense as trade partners for Chicago."
The proposed trade is risky for several reasons, most of which stem from Robert's down year in 2024. At this time last year, he was collecting his first Silver Slugger award and looking back on a 38-homer, 5.0-WAR season. This year, he hit .224 with an 87 OPS+ while missing 60 games due to injury.
Robert is also entering the final guaranteed season of his $50 million White Sox extension, though he does have $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027. Regardless of whether he stays in Chicago or moves elsewhere, it would behoove the Cuban-born star to have a bounce-back season and ensure his first option gets picked up.
If the Red Sox are going to add a right-handed power bat, why give up prospect capital for Robert when they can sign Teoscar Hernández or even bring back Tyler O'Neill to fill the same need? It's not as though Boston needs Robert's defense in center field, so such a move would be all about offensive upside.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Win Bidding War For Phillies $36 Million Fan-Favorite