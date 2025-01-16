Red Sox Named 'Landing Spot' For $120 Million Two-Time All-Star By MLB Insider
The Boston Red Sox's free agency pursuits seem to be quieting down, but that's the trend all over Major League Baseball.
To put things mildly, it doesn't seem as though many teams made New Years resolutions to quickly add star players. January has been a dead month in free agency, but eventually, the big names left on the board have to choose their next teams.
Alex Bregman has been consistently tied to the Red Sox throughout his free agency, especially after his old team, the Houston Astros, filled out his old position at third base. The two-time All-Star entered the market seeking a $200 million contract, but entering his age-31 season, it doesn't seem to be there for him.
On a livestream for Bleacher Report on Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman named the Red Sox as one of the four remaining contenders for Bregman, alongside the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, and Toronto Blue Jays.
"I do still think the Red Sox... make a ton of sense," Heyman said. "Red Sox, he could fit at second base...I think he'd fit perfectly in Boston, certainly with that ballpark."
The benefit to joining the Red Sox, out of all the teams listed, is that there's a more stable roster core in place. Kyle Tucker of the Cubs and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays will both be free agents in a year, whereas the Tigers are still looking for their superstar position player, though Riley Green could become that guy.
Bregman is projected for a four-year, $120 million deal by Spotrac, and that may wind up coming close to what he takes at this point. Otherwise, he could accept a three-year deal with opt-outs that allows him to re-enter the market in a year's time if he excels.
Can the Red Sox get a deal done to make Bregman their new second baseman? Their lineup would be much more balanced and formidable to begin the year if so.
