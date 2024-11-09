Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Named 'Most Likely' Destination For Two-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Signing

Could the Red Sox finally land the big blow in free agency?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 11, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews (3) during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews (3) during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are a handful of worthy objectives for the Boston Red Sox to accomplish this winter, but the search for an ace outstrips them all.

Though the Red Sox had the seventh-best starting pitching ERA in Major League Baseball this season, the lack of a true number-one loomed large. During the team's extended losing stretch in August, starters continually failed to pitch deep into games, and no one was able to step up and be the stopper.

This winter, the Red Sox have an opportunity. There are a handful of potential aces scattered across the free-agent landscape, and Boston has to decide which one (or ones!) has the chops to lead their rotation to the playoffs in 2025.

Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves fits the bill, and he also has a close connection to a starting pitcher already on Boston's roster. Zach Pressnell of Newsweek named the Red Sox as one of the "most likely" destinations for Fried in free agency this winter.

"The Boston Red Sox need a starter and they have a very tight connection to Fried already. Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito was a high school teammate of Fried's," Pressnell said.

"Boston will likely spend the money to acquire an ace-level pitcher to lead its staff. Fried's direct connection with Giolito could be just what Boston needs to bring Fried in. Boston needs to be aggressive to keep up with the rest of the loaded AL East."

If you like consistency, Fried is the pitcher for you. He's been Mr. Reliable throughout his eight-year career, compiling a 73-36 record, 3.07 career ERA, two All-Star appearances, three Gold Gloves, and a World Series ring.

Any edge in a free agent's sweepstakes is a good one, so the fact that Giolito and Fried have an existing friendship can only help. But ultimately, the onus will be on the Red Sox to value Fried highly enough to give him the bag of money he feels he deserves.

More MLB: Handicapping Red Sox's Chances In Blockbuster Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News