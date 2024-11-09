Red Sox Named 'Most Likely' Destination For Two-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Signing
There are a handful of worthy objectives for the Boston Red Sox to accomplish this winter, but the search for an ace outstrips them all.
Though the Red Sox had the seventh-best starting pitching ERA in Major League Baseball this season, the lack of a true number-one loomed large. During the team's extended losing stretch in August, starters continually failed to pitch deep into games, and no one was able to step up and be the stopper.
This winter, the Red Sox have an opportunity. There are a handful of potential aces scattered across the free-agent landscape, and Boston has to decide which one (or ones!) has the chops to lead their rotation to the playoffs in 2025.
Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves fits the bill, and he also has a close connection to a starting pitcher already on Boston's roster. Zach Pressnell of Newsweek named the Red Sox as one of the "most likely" destinations for Fried in free agency this winter.
"The Boston Red Sox need a starter and they have a very tight connection to Fried already. Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito was a high school teammate of Fried's," Pressnell said.
"Boston will likely spend the money to acquire an ace-level pitcher to lead its staff. Fried's direct connection with Giolito could be just what Boston needs to bring Fried in. Boston needs to be aggressive to keep up with the rest of the loaded AL East."
If you like consistency, Fried is the pitcher for you. He's been Mr. Reliable throughout his eight-year career, compiling a 73-36 record, 3.07 career ERA, two All-Star appearances, three Gold Gloves, and a World Series ring.
Any edge in a free agent's sweepstakes is a good one, so the fact that Giolito and Fried have an existing friendship can only help. But ultimately, the onus will be on the Red Sox to value Fried highly enough to give him the bag of money he feels he deserves.
