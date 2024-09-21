Red Sox Named Offseason Fit For 'Hibernating' Dodgers Former Two-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox's need for starting pitching is obvious, but that doesn't mean it will be addressed to the satisfaction of the fan base.
Like it or not, the Red Sox aren't operating like a big-market team anymore. The club with the number-one payroll in the sport in 2019 is all the way down in 12th place this season. These are the cost-controlled Red Sox now, and they have to be smart about who they acquire.
So in the winter of 2025, while everyone is hoping the Red Sox pursue big names like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, the solution to the starting rotation may have to be a creative one. The best way to do that could be taking a gamble on a struggling hurler who's been a superstar in the past.
Los Angeles Dodgers righty Walker Buehler is getting set to hit the market after the worst season of his career. But the two-time All-Star could bounce back, and Henry Blickenstaff of FanSided said Saturday that the "risk" could be worth the reward.
"Committing to Buehler long-term would be unnecessarily risky, but a prove-it deal with options could bear fruit. Such a deal should be affordable given his injury history and recent track record, no doubt a selling point," Blickenstaff said.
"What's more, he's still just 30, so if the experiment goes well, he can be a contributor for the Sox moving forward. His potential may be hibernating, but it’s there nonetheless."
It certainly hasn't been the walk year Buehler would have dreamt of for himself. His 1-5 record, 5.54 ERA, and -1.2 wins above replacement are all unrecognizable compared to the ace pitcher the Dodgers came to know in his early years.
It's entirely possible, though, that it's taking Buehler's best stuff a little longer to come back after his second Tommy John surgery. If his fastball ticks back up in 2025 and he rediscovers his command, he could be the steal of the winter for some team.
If the Red Sox aren't willing to swim in the waters with the sharks (i.e., Mets, Dodgers, Yankees, etc.) for some of the marquee names on the market, Buehler could be their best bet to find premium starting pitching for cheap.
They just can't act surprised if it doesn't work out, because a risk is a risk for a reason.
