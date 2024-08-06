Red Sox Newest Acquisition ‘Could Be A Force For Years To Come’, Says Insider
The Boston Red Sox made a handful of respectable transactions before the trade deadline, but it was their most controversial trade that could pay massive dividends, according to one insider.
When chief baseball officer Craig Breslow dealt one of Boston’s top prospects, Nick Yorke, to the Pittsburgh Pirates for pitching prospect Quinn Priester, many were left scratching their heads in confusion. Yorke looks to be on the verge of success in the Majors, whereas Priester still has a lot of room for improvement.
Breslow isn’t the only baseball mind who believes in Priester’s potential, however. On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Andy McCullough talked about Priester favorably and called him a “key acquisition” for Boston.
“(Breslow’s) most intriguing (deadline) move involved a swap of former first-round picks,” McCullough said. “Breslow dealt Nick Yorke, one of Boston’s better prospects, to Pittsburgh for Priester, the No. 18 pick in the 2019 draft. The Red Sox sent Priester to Triple-A Worcester and tasked him with improving his fastball velocity while increasing the usage of his changeup.”
“If the Red Sox developmental staff can sharpen Priester’s arsenal, he could be a force on the big-league roster for years to come.”
Will Priester end up contributing to the Red Sox in meaningful way? It remains to be seen. If the 23-year-old hurler does indeed fulfill McCullough’s vision and become a force, Breslow’s 2024 trade deadline will go down as a marked success, if it isn't considered one already.
Another of Breslow’s deadline additions, James Paxton, picked up a pivotal win versus the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
