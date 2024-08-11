Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Taken Off Injured List, Still Dealing With Hip Soreness
The Boston Red Sox were thrilled to take their No. 1 prospect off the injured list on Saturday.
Marcelo Mayer, 21, was selected by the Red Sox with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft, making him Boston’s highest draft pick in over 50 years. Mayer has been battling left shoulder inflammation, which landed him on the injured list recently.
Now, Mayer has been taken off the IL, according to reports from both MassLive’s Chris Hatfield and The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.
“We can all breathe easy - Marcelo Mayer has officially been activated from the IL,” Hatfield posted to X on Saturday.
McCaffrey’s post indicated that Mayer is still dealing with hip discomfort.
“Marcelo Mayer was activated from the IL in Portland on Saturday, but hasn't been in the lineup the last two days,” McCaffrey said. “Been told he's still day to day with hip soreness.”
News of Mayer’s return to action will surely provide Red Sox fans with a silver lining after seeing the big league club get swept at home by the Houston Astros.
Is Mayer Boston’s shortstop of the future? That remains to be seen, especially given the reports that he might evolve into a third baseman at the Major League level.
Mayer is bigger (and thus slower) than most MLB shortstops, and although he’s known to have a quick first step defensively, scouts believe he might be best positioned at third in the future.
More MLB: Red Sox Veteran Hurler Avoids Serious Injury Despite Ominous Departure